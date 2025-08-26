Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $5.35. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 16,225 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 59.04%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at $112,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.