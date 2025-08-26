McGraw Hill, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 2nd (NYSE:MH)

McGraw Hill’s (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 2nd. McGraw Hill had issued 24,390,000 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $414,630,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE:MH opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. McGraw Hill has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

