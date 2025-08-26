Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells $265,680.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director Lynne Ward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.4%
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $111.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
