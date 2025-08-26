Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 92,547 shares traded.

Mobile Tornado Group Stock Down 17.5%

The firm has a market cap of £1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.28.

Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX (0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile Tornado Group had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 51.33%.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

