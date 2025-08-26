Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Monday after Leerink Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Leerink Partners currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 4,869,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,628,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna Stock Down 6.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,341,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after buying an additional 267,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,959,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,037,000 after acquiring an additional 354,871 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.33) EPS. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.