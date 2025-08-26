Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 215.19 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 206.50 ($2.78). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 527,793 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 265 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 10.80 EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In other news, insider Damien Caby sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212, for a total value of £31,833.92. Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212, for a total transaction of £55,857.76. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

