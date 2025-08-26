MRP Capital Investments LLC Purchases 535 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.