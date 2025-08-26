Natera, Inc. $NTRA Stake Lessened by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $5,657,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $39,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,865 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $771,634.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,237.84. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $332,392.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,458.71. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.76. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $183.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

