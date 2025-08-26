National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,417 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.75% of National CineMedia worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCMI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.14. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

