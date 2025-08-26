NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.35 and traded as high as C$18.78. NFI Group shares last traded at C$18.51, with a volume of 127,573 shares traded.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

