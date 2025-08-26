Nice $NICE Position Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Nice by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nice by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Nice by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $140.65 on Tuesday. Nice has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $200.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.53.

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nice has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

