Noble Financial Forecasts Newsmax’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:NMAX)

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Newsmax in a report issued on Thursday, August 21st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Newsmax’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMAX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Newsmax in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newsmax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Newsmax Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:NMAX opened at $14.87 on Monday. Newsmax has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newsmax by 910,880.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Newsmax by 4,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Newsmax Company Profile

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

