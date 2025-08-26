North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and traded as high as $36.60. North West shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 1,297 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North West in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on North West in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
