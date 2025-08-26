Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,072 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.56% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $74,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.4390 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

