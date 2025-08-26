Northern Trust Corp Acquires 35,681 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $64,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG opened at $224.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $226.18.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

