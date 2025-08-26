Northern Trust Corp Acquires 45,376 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $69,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 288.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $484,049.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,475.52. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $257,244.90. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 42,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,312.55. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

