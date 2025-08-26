Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Crane $CR

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $71,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Crane by 35.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 99,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,011,000 after buying an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,873,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crane by 7.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $192.2370 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Crane has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $203.89.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

