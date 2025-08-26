Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,389,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $72,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.1170 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

