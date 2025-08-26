Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,079 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 734,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $68,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

