Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,368 Shares of ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of ESAB worth $63,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,007 shares of company stock worth $841,630. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB opened at $115.5450 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95. ESAB Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $715.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

