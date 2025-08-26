Northern Trust Corp Buys 40,611 Shares of The New York Times Company $NYT

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of New York Times worth $73,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth $2,742,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT opened at $59.6220 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $769,928 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

