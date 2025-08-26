Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Hancock Whitney worth $63,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,300,000 after acquiring an additional 193,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,179 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $63.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

View Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.