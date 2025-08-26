Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $71,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $270.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

