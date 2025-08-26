Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $70,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $145.2830 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.79.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

