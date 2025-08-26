Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,151 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $64,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,643,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,701,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.4770 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

