Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in GameStop Corp. $GME

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of GameStop worth $71,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GameStop by 92.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in GameStop by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in GameStop by 31.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in GameStop by 47.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Performance

NYSE:GME opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

