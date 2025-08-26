Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Wingstop worth $67,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Guggenheim upped their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $320.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

