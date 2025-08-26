Northern Trust Corp Has $63.61 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $63,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.89.

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

CSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price objective on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $50,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,308.03. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,757 shares of company stock worth $1,351,753. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

