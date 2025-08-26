Northern Trust Corp Has $64.61 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $64,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 236,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

