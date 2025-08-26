Northern Trust Corp Has $65.40 Million Holdings in FMC Corporation $FMC

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376,267 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $65,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 378.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

FMC Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FMC opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

