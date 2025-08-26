Northern Trust Corp Has $69.32 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,225,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $69,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $890,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 516,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 546,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,962,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,870,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $30.0850 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.3199 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

