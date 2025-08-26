Northern Trust Corp Has $69.78 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of First American Financial worth $69,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,692,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,181,000 after purchasing an additional 876,874 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,646,000 after purchasing an additional 836,314 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,333,000 after purchasing an additional 359,777 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FAF stock opened at $66.4130 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $229,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,874.85. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

