Northern Trust Corp Has $69.99 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,053,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,839 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Permian Resources worth $69,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,363 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,525,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Permian Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,622,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,423,000 after acquiring an additional 701,825 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,620,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,487 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

PR opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Permian Resources’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

