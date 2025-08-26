Northern Trust Corp Has $70.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $70,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.