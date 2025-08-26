Northern Trust Corp Has $71.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $71,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,178.08. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $5,773,402.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,816.26. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392,857 shares of company stock worth $71,746,999. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

