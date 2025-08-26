Northern Trust Corp Has $72 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,812 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $72,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $98.9340 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

