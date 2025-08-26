Northern Trust Corp Has $73.08 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $73,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,930,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,481,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 896,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.1%

ACIW stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

