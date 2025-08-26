Northern Trust Corp Has $73.95 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Genpact worth $73,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Genpact by 1,528.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Genpact by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.4240 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

Read Our Latest Report on G

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.