Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $65,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,888,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

