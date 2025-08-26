Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $69,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.9440 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

