Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $72,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 88,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of KTB opened at $76.4270 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $658.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

