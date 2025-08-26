Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $65,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $4,465,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 46.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 224.5% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 77,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 272.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 111,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Noble Gas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.48.

INFY opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

