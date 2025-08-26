Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $68,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $17.0970 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The company had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -83.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.