Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of FirstCash worth $70,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 112,349 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 650,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 640,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $55,340,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

FirstCash Stock Up 2.2%

FirstCash stock opened at $147.56 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $9,559,133.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 932,958 shares in the company, valued at $129,205,353.42. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,737.33. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,900 shares of company stock worth $15,193,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.