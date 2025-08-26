Northern Trust Corp Purchases 123,460 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.9150 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

