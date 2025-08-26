Northern Trust Corp Purchases 252 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $74,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

NYSE CRL opened at $164.0340 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $230.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average of $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

