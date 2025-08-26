Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $70,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.1% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $86.9830 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%.The company had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $209,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

