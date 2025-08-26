Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $64,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 281.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

