Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Lamb Weston worth $65,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $909,987,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after acquiring an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,251,000 after acquiring an additional 265,697 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $55.9630 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

