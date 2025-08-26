Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396,308 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Voya Financial worth $63,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $270,680,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after buying an additional 339,139 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 354,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,683,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

NYSE VOYA opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

